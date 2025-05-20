Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Two-Tenant Retail Property in Chicago’s South Loop

CHICAGO — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of 1160 S. Michigan Ave., a two-tenant, ground-floor retail property in Chicago. Located at the base of The Columbian, a 47-story residential tower, the fully leased property is home to Burger Bar Chicago and Elements Massage. The two tenants have been in place for over a decade and recently extended their leases. Mitchell Kiven and Nicholas Kanich of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company. Kiven and Kanich procured the buyer, Zam Investment LLC, along with colleague Carson Dodge.