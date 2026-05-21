Thursday, May 21, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
4995-S-Eastern-Ave-LV-NV
The Purple Chandelier and Bodega Furniture occupy the former OfficeMax property at 4885 S. Eastern Ave. in Las Vegas.
AcquisitionsNevadaRetailWestern

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Two-Tenant Retail Property in Las Vegas

by Amy Works

LAS VEGAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the purchase of a two-tenant retail property in Las Vegas. Merra Cordier, a local entrepreneur and owner of The Purple Chandelier, acquired the asset from an ownership group that included former Nevada Lt. Gov. Lorraine Hunt Bono.

Built in 1977, the former OfficeMax building is located at 4995 S. Eastern Ave. The Purple Chandelier, formerly Lynn’s World Consignment, and Bodega Furniture currently occupy the property. The new ownership intends to renovate and improve the facility while continuing retail operations on site. Candace Bare of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer in the deal.

You may also like

Eastham Capital Sells 194-Unit Apartment Complex in Southeast...

US Merchants Buys 453,960 SF Industrial Facility in...

PSRS Arranges $24M Refinancing for Retail Building in...

CBRE Negotiates Sale of 24,660 SF Industrial Property...

Eastern Union Secures $125.3M Acquisition Loan for Chicago...

Entre Commercial Realty Brokers Sale of 28,300 SF...

IPA Brokers Sale of 157-Unit Apartment Community in...

Northmarq Arranges $19.5M Sale of Distribution Facility in...

MMG Plans to Develop 35,810 SF Retail Center...