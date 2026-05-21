Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Two-Tenant Retail Property in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the purchase of a two-tenant retail property in Las Vegas. Merra Cordier, a local entrepreneur and owner of The Purple Chandelier, acquired the asset from an ownership group that included former Nevada Lt. Gov. Lorraine Hunt Bono.

Built in 1977, the former OfficeMax building is located at 4995 S. Eastern Ave. The Purple Chandelier, formerly Lynn’s World Consignment, and Bodega Furniture currently occupy the property. The new ownership intends to renovate and improve the facility while continuing retail operations on site. Candace Bare of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer in the deal.