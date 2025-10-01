Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Two Texas Self-Storage Facilities Totaling 802 Units

KILLEEN AND EDINBURG, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of two Texas self-storage facilities in Texas totaling 802 units. Hallmark Mini Storage, located in the Central Texas city of Killeen, was built on 2.4 acres in 2002 and totals 36,350 net rentable square feet of space across eight buildings and 275 units. Superior Self Storage, located in the Rio Grande Valley city of Edinburg, was built on 3.9 acres in 2004 and totals 50,692 net rentable square feet of space across seven buildings and 527 units. The properties traded as part of a portfolio deal that included a 294-unit facility in Las Cruces, N.M. Stacey Gorman, Sam Slocum and Grace Folger of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The trio also collaborated with Marcus & Millichap’s Cameron Bradford to procure the buyers. An undisclosed investment group purchased Hallmark Mini Storage, and Wentworth Property Co. bought Superior Self Storage.