Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Storage General Cedar is a 456,758-square-foot storage facility in Cedar City, Utah.
AcquisitionsIndustrialSelf-StorageUtahWestern

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Utah’s Largest Storage Facility in Cedar City

by Jeff Shaw

CEDAR CITY, UTAH — A private equity group has sold Storage General Cedar, a 456,758-square-foot storage facility in Cedar City, for an undisclosed sum. 

Featuring 2,133 units and 456,758 total net rentable square feet, Storage General Cedar is the largest self-storage asset in Utah, according to Marcus & Millichap, which brokered the sale. The facility features electronic gate access, drive-up units with roll-up doors, wide drive aisles, RV/boat/trailer storage and parking, commercial shops available for rent, online rentals and unit management. 

The LeClaire-Schlosser Group of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller via Jordan Farrer of the firm’s Salt Lake City office and Adam Schlosser of the firm’s Denver office. The buyer and price were not disclosed.

You may also like

Beacon Partners Breaks Ground on 380-Acre Apex Gateway...

Carter Exchange Fund Management Sells Station at Poplar...

JLL Brokers Sale of 301,711 SF Lakeland Plaza...

CapRock Completes 1.1 MSF of Industrial Development in...

Simon Breaks Ground on Residence Inn at Northgate...

DAUM Arranges Sale of Rusher Air Conditioning Headquarters...

Capstone Cos. Opens New Office in Boise

Peak Construction Breaks Ground on 677,000 SF Industrial...

Alpine Realty Capital Brokers Sale of 137-Room Comfort...