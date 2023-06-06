Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Utah’s Largest Storage Facility in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, UTAH — A private equity group has sold Storage General Cedar, a 456,758-square-foot storage facility in Cedar City, for an undisclosed sum.

Featuring 2,133 units and 456,758 total net rentable square feet, Storage General Cedar is the largest self-storage asset in Utah, according to Marcus & Millichap, which brokered the sale. The facility features electronic gate access, drive-up units with roll-up doors, wide drive aisles, RV/boat/trailer storage and parking, commercial shops available for rent, online rentals and unit management.

The LeClaire-Schlosser Group of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller via Jordan Farrer of the firm’s Salt Lake City office and Adam Schlosser of the firm’s Denver office. The buyer and price were not disclosed.