Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Vacant 243-Room Hotel in Southwest Houston

HOUSTON — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a vacant 243-room hotel located at 9090 Southwest Freeway in southwest Houston. The property, which has been closed since 2019, was previously operated under one of the IHG Hotels & Resorts brands and offers amenities such as an indoor pool, outdoor sundeck, fitness center, business center, gift shop and a guest laundry room. Chris Gomes and Tulsee Nathu of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company, in the transaction. Additional terms of sale were not disclosed.