Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sales of Three Dallas-Area Multifamily Properties Totaling 377 Units

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

DALLAS, HURST AND ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sales of three multifamily properties totaling 377 units in the Dallas area. The properties sold for a combined $36.6 million. Park Place totals 120 units and is located in the northern-central metroplex city of Hurst, while Twenty Oaks comprises 86 units and is located in nearby Arlington. The Francisco, which is situated about five miles from downtown Dallas, totals 171 units. Al Silva and Ford Braly of Marcus & Millichap represented the sellers and buyers, all of which requested anonymity, in all three transactions.