REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Two-Property Portfolio Sale in Macon, Georgia for $26.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

The two properties included the 144-unit Hidden Lakes (pictured) and the 152-unit Shadowood West.

MACON, GA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of two multifamily properties in Macon that were sold for a total of $26.2 million. Mason Taylor and John McCalla of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, New York-based Exact Capital Group LLC, in the transaction. Glenn Cove Group LLC purchased the property.

The two properties included Hidden Lakes, a two-story, 144-unit apartment community located at 180 Hidden Lakes Court on 12 acres, and Shadowood West, a two-story, 152-unit apartment community located at 4394 W. Highland Drive on 19 acres. Both properties were 96 percent occupied at the time of sale. Community amenities at both properties include swimming pools, fitness centers, onsite management teams, 24-hour emergency maintenance, clubhouses, laundry centers, playgrounds, sand volleyball pits and fishing ponds.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  