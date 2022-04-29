Marcus & Millichap Brokers Two-Property Portfolio Sale in Macon, Georgia for $26.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

The two properties included the 144-unit Hidden Lakes (pictured) and the 152-unit Shadowood West.

MACON, GA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of two multifamily properties in Macon that were sold for a total of $26.2 million. Mason Taylor and John McCalla of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, New York-based Exact Capital Group LLC, in the transaction. Glenn Cove Group LLC purchased the property.

The two properties included Hidden Lakes, a two-story, 144-unit apartment community located at 180 Hidden Lakes Court on 12 acres, and Shadowood West, a two-story, 152-unit apartment community located at 4394 W. Highland Drive on 19 acres. Both properties were 96 percent occupied at the time of sale. Community amenities at both properties include swimming pools, fitness centers, onsite management teams, 24-hour emergency maintenance, clubhouses, laundry centers, playgrounds, sand volleyball pits and fishing ponds.