Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. Arranges $11.4M Acquisition Loan for Wisconsin Multifamily Property

Harbor Ridge Apartments in Port Washington includes 112 units.

PORT WASHINGTON, WIS. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged an $11.4 million loan for the acquisition and renovation of Harbor Ridge Apartments in Port Washington, about 27 miles north of Milwaukee. The 112-unit multifamily property is located on Westport Drive. Michael Hughes of MMCC arranged the five-year loan, which features two years of interest-only payments, a 4.75 percent interest rate and an 80 percent loan-to-value ratio. The lender was undisclosed.