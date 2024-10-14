Monday, October 14, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Briar Grove Apartments features 92 units.
AcquisitionsIowaLoansMidwestMultifamily

Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. Arranges $13.4M Acquisition Loan for Apartment Complex in Decorah, Iowa

by Kristin Harlow

DECORAH, IOWA — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged a $13.4 million loan for the acquisition of Briar Grove Apartments in Decorah, a city in northeast Iowa. The newly constructed, 92-unit apartment complex is located at 2342 Sweet Parkway Road. The luxury property features a mix of studio to two-bedroom layouts and is situated adjacent to the new Toppling Goliath Brewery & Taproom. Robert Bhat of MMCC arranged the five-year loan, which features an interest rate of 5.48 percent, three years of interest-only payments and a loan-to-value ratio of 65 percent. The lender and borrower were undisclosed.

You may also like

Northmarq Negotiates Sale of 212-Unit Westpark Multifamily Property...

Interra Realty Brokers $4M Sale of Apartment Building...

Quantum Negotiates $3.4M Sale of Timber Loft Building...

SVN Core 3 Arranges Sale of 11,060 SF...

CBRE Facilitates Sale of 266-Unit Ascend Apartments in...

CalBay Development Sells Jack in the Box-Occupied Restaurant...

Coldwell Banker Brokers Sale of 10,000 SF Office...

Triten Real Estate Partners Buys 485,885 SF Industrial...

Vesper Holdings Acquires 432-Bed Student Housing Community in...