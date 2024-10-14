Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. Arranges $13.4M Acquisition Loan for Apartment Complex in Decorah, Iowa

DECORAH, IOWA — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged a $13.4 million loan for the acquisition of Briar Grove Apartments in Decorah, a city in northeast Iowa. The newly constructed, 92-unit apartment complex is located at 2342 Sweet Parkway Road. The luxury property features a mix of studio to two-bedroom layouts and is situated adjacent to the new Toppling Goliath Brewery & Taproom. Robert Bhat of MMCC arranged the five-year loan, which features an interest rate of 5.48 percent, three years of interest-only payments and a loan-to-value ratio of 65 percent. The lender and borrower were undisclosed.