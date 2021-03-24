Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. Arranges $14.7M Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Property in Iowa

WAVERLY, IOWA — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged a $14.7 million loan for the refinancing of Pinnacle Villages in Waverly, located in northeast Iowa. The newly constructed multifamily property features 110 townhouse-style units. Robert Bhat of MMCC arranged the 12-year loan, which features a fixed interest rate of 3.5 percent, a 30-year amortization schedule and four years of interest-only payments.