The 34-unit property is located at 1 S. View Ct.
Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. Arranges $2.6M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Property in Aurora, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

AURORA, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged a $2.6 million loan for the acquisition of a 34-unit multifamily property located at 1 S. View St. in Aurora. Michael Hughes of MMCC arranged the loan through a local credit union on behalf of the borrower, a real estate development company. The five-year loan features a 7.39 percent interest rate with a 30-year amortization schedule. The property features a mix of studio to two-bedroom units and is located four blocks from downtown.

