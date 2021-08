Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. Arranges $20.2M Construction Loan for Seniors Housing Project in Iowa

Meadowview of Davenport will include a mix of independent living, assisted living and memory care units.

DAVENPORT, IOWA — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged a $20.2 million loan for the development of Meadowview of Davenport. The 106-unit senior living development in Davenport will include 43 independent living units, 35 assisted living units and 28 memory care units. Frank Montalto and Dean Giannakopoulos of MMCC arranged the five-year loan, which features a 3.75 percent interest rate. The undisclosed borrower has experience developing similar projects, according to Montalto.