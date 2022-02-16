REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. Arranges $46.4M in Financing for Government Building in Pensacola, Florida

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Loans, Southeast

PENSACOLA, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. has secured $46.4 million in financing for a single-tenant, build-to-suit property in Pensacola. Sunny Sajnani of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. arranged the loan, which is structured as a 15-month construction loan followed by a 25-year, self-amortizing loan. The borrower was not disclosed.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has pre-leased the two-story building. The 77,834-square-foot property is scheduled for completion by early 2023. The facility will be used for training employees, conducting investigations, storing evidence and completing forensic lab work.

Located at 5045 Commerce Park Circle, the property is situated close to the Marcus Pointe Golf Club, Five Flags Speedway and Fast Eddies Fun Center.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  