Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. Arranges $46.4M in Financing for Government Building in Pensacola, Florida

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Loans, Southeast

PENSACOLA, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. has secured $46.4 million in financing for a single-tenant, build-to-suit property in Pensacola. Sunny Sajnani of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. arranged the loan, which is structured as a 15-month construction loan followed by a 25-year, self-amortizing loan. The borrower was not disclosed.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has pre-leased the two-story building. The 77,834-square-foot property is scheduled for completion by early 2023. The facility will be used for training employees, conducting investigations, storing evidence and completing forensic lab work.

Located at 5045 Commerce Park Circle, the property is situated close to the Marcus Pointe Golf Club, Five Flags Speedway and Fast Eddies Fun Center.