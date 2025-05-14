Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Society Lane Industrial Park in Fort Mill, S.C., comprises 11 buildings that were fully leased to 13 tenants at the time of financing.
Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. Arranges $6.5M Refinancing for Industrial Park in Fort Mill, South Carolina

by John Nelson

FORT MILL, S.C. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged a $6.5 million loan for the refinancing of Society Lane Industrial Park in Fort Mill, a South Carolina suburb of Charlotte. The 11-building property was fully leased at the time of financing to 13 tenants.

Duke Dennis of MMCC’s Dallas office arranged the five-year loan through an undisclosed bank on behalf of the owner, Phoenix Industrial Redevelopment. The loan was structured at 250 basis points above the 5-year Treasury yield, with a 25-year amortization schedule and stepdown prepayment options.

