Thursday, May 11, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The 125-room EVEN Hotel Doral will be located at 10770 N.W. 25th St. in Doral, Fla.
DevelopmentFloridaHospitalitySoutheast

Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. Secures $19.2M Construction Financing for South Florida Hotel

by John Nelson

DORAL, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has secured $19.2 million in financing for the development of EVEN Hotel Doral, a 125-room hotel that will be located at 10770 N.W. 25th St. in Doral, a suburb of Miami. Robert Bhat of MMCC’s Miami office secured the financing on behalf of the borrower, a foreign entity that is partnering with locally based ASI Global to raise capital through the EB5 program and to oversee the development. The financing included a $12.1 million conventional bank loan and a $7.1 million PACE loan, both of which were underwritten at a 65 percent loan-to-cost ratio. The construction timeline and property details for EVEN Hotel Doral were not disclosed.

You may also like

Toll Brothers, The Davis Cos. Open 403-Unit Callia...

Wonderful Real Estate Breaks Ground on 1.1 MSF...

Berkadia Negotiates $78M Sale of Indigo at Cross...

Advenir Oakley to Develop 246-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Property...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 603-Bed Student Housing Community...

Franklin Street Arranges Sale of 404-Unit Self-Storage Facility...

RISE to Develop $200M Life Sciences Project in...

Mia Rose Holdings, Keystone Construction Complete 97,000 SF...

Coca-Cola Announces Plans for $650M Fairlife Dairy Production...