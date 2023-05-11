Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. Secures $19.2M Construction Financing for South Florida Hotel

DORAL, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has secured $19.2 million in financing for the development of EVEN Hotel Doral, a 125-room hotel that will be located at 10770 N.W. 25th St. in Doral, a suburb of Miami. Robert Bhat of MMCC’s Miami office secured the financing on behalf of the borrower, a foreign entity that is partnering with locally based ASI Global to raise capital through the EB5 program and to oversee the development. The financing included a $12.1 million conventional bank loan and a $7.1 million PACE loan, both of which were underwritten at a 65 percent loan-to-cost ratio. The construction timeline and property details for EVEN Hotel Doral were not disclosed.