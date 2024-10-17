Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. Arranges $8.5M Loan for Refinancing of Hampton Inn Hotel Near Cleveland

NORTH OLMSTED, OHIO — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has secured an $8.5 million CMBS loan for the refinancing of the Hampton Inn by Hilton North Olmsted Cleveland Airport hotel in North Olmsted, a southwest suburb of Cleveland. Built in 2016, the 118-room property features a dining area, business center, meeting space, fitness center and indoor pool. Pete Fehlman and Jake Marshall of MMCC arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, Riley Hotel Group. The five-year loan features interest-only payments for the full term, a fixed interest rate of 6.91 percent and a 70 percent loan-to-cost ratio.