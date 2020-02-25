Marcus & Millichap Closes Sale of 21,000 SF Retail, Office Property in West New York
WEST NEW YORK, N.Y. — Marcus & Millichap has closed the $6.5 million sale of a retail and office property in West New York, a western suburb of New York City. Located at 4912 Bergenline Ave., the property is leased to 7-Eleven and Telco. The upper floors are occupied by office tenants on a month-to-month basis. Fahri Ozturk and Richard Gatto of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties were private investors that requested anonymity.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.