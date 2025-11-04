Tuesday, November 4, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Shoppes at East Stone
The Shops at East Stone in Kingsport, Tenn., totals 23,876 square feet.
AcquisitionsRetailSoutheastTennessee

Marcus & Millichap Closes Sale of 23,876 SF Retail Center in Kingsport, Tennessee

by Abby Cox

KINGSPORT, TENN. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Shoppes at East Stone, a 23,876-square-foot retail center located at 2637 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport, a city near the Tennessee-Virginia border. Built in 2011, Shoppes at East Stone was 95 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Jersey Mike’s Subs, Stanton Optical, East Coast Wings + Grill, Lendmark Financial Services, Lumber Liquidators and Polish Nail Bar. Target shadow-anchors the center.

Michael Early of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a Maryland-based family office, in the transaction. Jody McKibben was Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in Tennessee. The sales price and buyer were not disclosed.

You may also like

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $42M Refinancing of Luxury...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Sale of 58,849 SF...

Hanley Investment Group Brokers $26.9M Sale of Publix-Anchored...

NAI Robert Lynn, Northmarq Broker Sale of 256,000...

Colliers Arranges 223,358 SF Lease at 77 Beltway...

Partners Capital Completes Restoration of Westcliff Shopping Center...

EQT Real Estate Buys 893,625 SF Industrial Portfolio...

Concord Capital Partners Acquires Apartment Community in Los...

Millburn & Co. Buys 215-Unit Alta Biltmore Multifamily...