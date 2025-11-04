Marcus & Millichap Closes Sale of 23,876 SF Retail Center in Kingsport, Tennessee

KINGSPORT, TENN. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Shoppes at East Stone, a 23,876-square-foot retail center located at 2637 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport, a city near the Tennessee-Virginia border. Built in 2011, Shoppes at East Stone was 95 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Jersey Mike’s Subs, Stanton Optical, East Coast Wings + Grill, Lendmark Financial Services, Lumber Liquidators and Polish Nail Bar. Target shadow-anchors the center.

Michael Early of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a Maryland-based family office, in the transaction. Jody McKibben was Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in Tennessee. The sales price and buyer were not disclosed.