Friendly City Mini Warehouses in Columbus, Miss., was built in 2022 and expanded earlier this year.
Marcus & Millichap Closes Sale of 314-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Columbus, Mississippi

by John Nelson

COLUMBUS, MISS. — Marcus & Millichap has closed the sale of Friendly City Mini Warehouses, a 314-unit self-storage property located on a 3.3-acre site at 7627 Highway 45 N in Columbus. Phase II of the property is currently in lease-up.

Matthew Porter of Marcus & Millichap’s Memphis office represented the seller, Peter Imes, in the sale. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed. Mickey Davis, Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in Mississippi, assisted in closing the transaction.

Built in 2022 and expanded earlier this year, Friendly City Mini Warehouses features 163 climate-controlled units and 145 non-climate-controlled units across 47,720 net rentable square feet. The facility, which was 91 percent leased at the time of sale, features 24-hour digital surveillance and gated entry with coded access.

