Marcus & Millichap Executes Sale of 89,250 SF Self-Storage Facility in Melbourne, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Self-Storage, Southeast

Melbourne, Florida Storage Opportunity comprises 66,547 rentable square feet and 662 climate-controlled units.

MELBOURNE, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Melbourne, Florida Storage Opportunity, an 89,250-square-foot self-storage facility located in Melbourne, roughly 70 miles southeast of Orlando on Florida’s Space Coast. The property, which features 66,547 square feet of rentable space and 662 climate-controlled units, was acquired by an undisclosed limited liability company. Meir Perlmuter, Nathan Coe, Brett Hatcher and Gabriel Coe of Marcus & Millichap marketed the property on behalf of the seller, also an undisclosed limited liability company, and secured and represented the buyer in the transaction. Ryan Nee, the firm’s Florida broker of record, assisted in closing the sale. The sales price was not disclosed.