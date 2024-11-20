Marcus & Millichap Facilitates $10.8M Sale of Retail Property in Yucaipa, California

YUCAIPA, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Center Point Plaza, a shopping center in Yucaipa. A partnership sold the asset to a private investor for $10.8 million. Located at 33490-33492 Oak Glen Road, Center Point Plaza offers 28,924 square feet of space occupied by a variety of tenants, including retailers, restaurants and medical office users. The property was constructed in 2007. Ivan Prochko, Orbell Ovaness and Ara Rostamian of the Ovaness-Rostamian Group of Marcus & Mililchap’s Los Angeles office represented the seller, while Bashir Tariq of Keller Williams Realty represented the buyer in the transaction.