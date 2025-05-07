Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The Taylor McMinn Retail Group of Marcus & Millichap brokered the sale of a 10-store Dollar General portfolio located in North Carolina, Georgia and Florida.
AcquisitionsFloridaGeorgiaNorth CarolinaRetailSoutheast

Marcus & Millichap Facilitates 10-Property Portfolio Sale of Dollar General-Leased Stores in the Southeast

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — The Taylor McMinn Retail Group of Marcus & Millichap in Atlanta has brokered the sale of a 10-store portfolio in North Carolina, Georgia and Florida. Each store is triple-net leased to Dollar General for an average lease term of 13 years remaining. The undisclosed seller was an institution and the buyers were all individual private investors who paid an average of 97 percent of list price, according to Don McMinn of the Taylor McMinn Retail Group.

“This portfolio sale showcases our team’s ability to achieve above-market pricing by leveraging our track record, network and platform in spite of challenging market conditions,” says McMinn.

You may also like

CBRE Arranges Sale of 425,300 SF Office Building...

Foundry Brokers Land Sale in Metro Raleigh, Buyer...

STRIVE Negotiates Sale of 14,000 SF Retail Strip...

Joint Venture Acquires 792-Bed Student Housing Community Near...

STRIVE Arranges Sale of 17,346 SF Retail Strip...

Smoothie King Opens Seven New Stores in Texas

Kane Realty Breaks Ground on 20-Story Multifamily High-Rise...

JLL Secures Refinancings for Three Southeast Student Housing...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of Multifamily Development...