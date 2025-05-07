Marcus & Millichap Facilitates 10-Property Portfolio Sale of Dollar General-Leased Stores in the Southeast

ATLANTA — The Taylor McMinn Retail Group of Marcus & Millichap in Atlanta has brokered the sale of a 10-store portfolio in North Carolina, Georgia and Florida. Each store is triple-net leased to Dollar General for an average lease term of 13 years remaining. The undisclosed seller was an institution and the buyers were all individual private investors who paid an average of 97 percent of list price, according to Don McMinn of the Taylor McMinn Retail Group.

“This portfolio sale showcases our team’s ability to achieve above-market pricing by leveraging our track record, network and platform in spite of challenging market conditions,” says McMinn.