Marcus & Millichap Facilitates $13.2M Sale of Market Square Shopping Center in Fort Myers

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

Tenants at Market Square, which sold for $13.2 million, include Michaels, World Market, Petco, Dollar Tree and Barnes & Noble.

FORT MYERS, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Market Square, a 65,688-square-foot shopping center in Fort Myers, for $13.2 million. Jim Shiebler, James Medefind and James Garner of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller and procured the buyer, a New Jersey-based private investor. Located on 14.9 acres at 13741 S. Tamiami Trail, the center is 1.5 miles from Florida Southwestern State College. Tenants at the property, which was built between 2004 and 2006, include Michaels, World Market, Petco, Dollar Tree and Barnes & Noble.

