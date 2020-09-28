Marcus & Millichap Facilitates $14.5M Sale of Sora on Rose Apartments in Uptown Phoenix

Sora on Rose in Phoenix features 92 apartments.

PHOENIX — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Sora on Rose, a multifamily property located at 6201 N. 16th St. in Phoenix’s Uptown neighborhood. The property traded for $14.5 million, or $157,609 per unit.

Paul Bay of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller, while Darrell Moffitt, also of Marcus & Millichap, represented the undisclosed buyer in the deal.

Built in 1971 on 2.7 acres, Sora on Rose features 92 apartments with an average unit size of 815 square feet. Amenities include a clubhouse, laundry services, covered parking, swimming pool and a fitness center.