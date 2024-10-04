Friday, October 4, 2024
Marcus & Millichap Facilitates $19M Sale of Self-Storage Facility in Tacoma, Washington

by Amy Works

TACOMA, WASH. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of 12th Street Storage, a self-storage facility in Tacoma. An undisclosed limited liability company sold the asset to a fund manager for $19 million.

Located at 1018 E. Highland Ave., 12th Street Storage offers 91,546 square feet of self-storage space. The facility, which was developed in 2020 and 2021 by a local investment group, was acquired by an international real estate firm based in London and Los Angeles.

Christopher Secreto of Marcus & Millichap’s Seattle office represented the seller and secured the buyer in the deal.

