Marcus & Millichap Facilitates $23.4M Sale of Medical Office Building in Fort Walton Beach, Florida

FORT WALTON BEACH, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has facilitated the $25.4 million sale of a 46,992-square-foot, multi-tenant medical office building in the Florida Panhandle city of Fort Walton Beach. Built in 2008, the three-story property is fully occupied by Orthopaedic Associates and Surgical Specialists ASC on a 15-year triple-net lease basis.

Frank Roti, Brett Rodgers and Alex Sacks of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Emerald Coast Diversified Properties LLC, and procured the buyer, Montecito Medical Real Estate, in the transaction. Ryan Nee served as Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in Florida for the deal.