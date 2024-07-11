Thursday, July 11, 2024
The portfolio includes six medical office buildings anchored by Rayus Radiology, a diagnostic imaging and interventional radiology services provider.
Marcus & Millichap Facilitates $75M Partnership Interest Sale of Medical Office Portfolio in South Florida

by John Nelson

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has facilitated the $75 million sale of a 50 percent partnership interest in a six-property medical office portfolio in South Florida. The transaction includes six fully occupied buildings where Rayus Radiology, a diagnostic imaging and interventional radiology services provider, served as the primary or sole tenant, along with one parcel of land.

The properties are located in the South Florida markets of Delray Beach, West Palm Beach, Wellington and Boynton Beach. Howard Bregman and Douglas Mandel of Marcus & Millichap’s Fort Lauderdale office brokered the buy-out process for Rayus Radiology, which generated 17 offers.

