Thursday, September 26, 2024
9660-Kiefer-Blvd-Sacramento-CA
Starbucks Coffee occupies the 3,500-square-foot restaurant property at 9660 Kiefer Blvd. in Sacramento, Calif.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaNet LeaseRestaurantRetailWestern

Marcus & Millichap Facilitates Purchase of 3,500 SF Starbucks-Occupied Retail Property in Sacramento

by Amy Works

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the acquisition of a restaurant property located at 9660 Kiefer Blvd. in Sacramento. An individual/personal trust acquired the asset from an undisclosed seller for $2.6 million.

Starbucks Coffee occupies the 3,500-square-foot property on a 15-year, corporate net-lease basis.

Yuri Sergunin and J.J. Taughinbaugh of Marcus & Millichap’s Palo Alto, Calif., office represented the buyer, while Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the deal. The transaction included a 1031 exchange for the buyer.

