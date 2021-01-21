Marcus & Millichap Grows Financing Division with Two Appointments

Left to right: Evan Denner and Paul Lewis.

CALABASAS, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap is continuing its growth plan for the firm’s financing subsidiary, Marcus & Millichap Corp. (MMCC), with the appointment of two key executives. The company named Evan Denner as executive vice president and head of business and Paul Lewis to the newly created position of senior vice president and director of agency programs.

With nearly 30 years of experience in the commercial real estate industry, including 23 years of capital markets and financing experience, Denner has served as Marcus & Millichap’s head of corporate strategy since 2019. He played a key role in the firm’s recent acquisition of Metropolitan Capital, Mission Capital and LMI. Denner’s experience includes serving a leadership position at Ackman-Ziff Real Estate Group, CEO of the U.S. arm of Hypo Real Estate Capital, head of merchant banking at Cantor Fitzgerald and co-founder and CEO of REIT Quadra Realty Trust.

Lewis brings nearly 20 years of experience to Marcus & Millichap. Previously, Lewis served at Fannie Mae and structured $50 billion in multifamily financings with no attributed credit loss, designing key multifamily programs and implementing changes to Fannie Mae’s counterparty risk functions.

“The acceleration of MMCC’s growth is a top priority for our long-term strategic plan,” says Hessam Nadji, Marcus & Millichap’s president and CEO. “Denner’s leadership and Lewis’ vast knowledge in agency lending immediately add strength to our firm’s financing business and bring further momentum to our ongoing expansion.”

MMCC is a provider of commercial real estate capital markets financing solutions, including debt, mezzanine financing, preferred equity, joint venture equity and sponsor equity, as well as loan sales and consultative and due diligence services. In the first three quarters of 2020, MMCC closed more than 1,300 transactions totaling $4.6 billion. In 2019, MMCC closed more than 1,900 transactions totaling $7.1 billion.