This 39,096-square-foot flex industrial property located at 6822 Oak Hall Lane in Columbia, Md., was fully leased at the time of sale.
Marcus & Millichap, Lee & Associates Broker $7.8M Sale of Industrial Property in Columbia, Maryland

by John Nelson

COLUMBIA, MD. — A partnership between Marcus & Millichap and Lee & Associates has brokered the $7.8 million sale of 6822 Oak Hall Lane, a 39,096-square-foot flex industrial property located in Columbia, roughly 20 miles southwest of Baltimore. Built in 1984, the facility was fully leased at the time of sale and offers a mix of office and warehouse space with 18-foot ceilings, as well as dock and drive-in loading.

Bob Filley and Arvin Gholamrezae of Marcus & Millichap marketed the property on behalf of the seller and procured the buyer, both private investors. Lee & Associates had fully leased the property and partnered with Marcus & Millichap in the sale.

