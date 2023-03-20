Monday, March 20, 2023
Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $1.1M Sale of Dollar General-Occupied Property in Osceola, Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

OSCEOLA, WIS. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $1.1 million sale of a 9,026-square-foot retail property occupied by Dollar General in Osceola, about 47 miles northeast of Minneapolis. The net-leased building is located at 928 240th St. Mitch Grant and Nicholas Kanich of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a Milwaukee-based limited liability company. The property sold to a 1031 exchange, all-cash buyer. Todd Lindblom assisted in closing the transaction as the Wisconsin broker of record.

