AVON, IND. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $1.1 million sale of Avon Executive Offices, a 21,600-square-foot office building in the western Indianapolis suburb of Avon. The property is 94 percent leased by tenants such as the Hendricks County Community Foundation and the Firefighters Union. Julia Evinger of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company, and the buyer, a local private investor. The sales price represented a cap rate of 8.6 percent.