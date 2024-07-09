Tuesday, July 9, 2024
Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $1.7M Sale of Andy’s Frozen Custard-Occupied Property in Mokena, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

MOKENA, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $1.7 million sale of a 2,200-square-foot retail property occupied by Andy’s Frozen Custard in Mokena, a southwest suburb of Chicago. Built in 2024, the net-leased building is located at 11275 W. Lincoln Highway near Meijer, Panda Express and PetSmart. Nicholas Kanich of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an Illinois-based real estate investment firm. Kirk Trammel, David Cutler and Joshua Johnson of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer, a California-based family trust. The property sold at 98 percent of the listing price. Andy’s Frozen Custard maintains more than 135 locations nationwide.

