Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $1.9M Sale of Retail Building Near Minneapolis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Minnesota, Retail

SPRING LAKE PARK, MINN. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of Spring Lake Park Marketplace for $1.9 million. The 8,764-square-foot retail building is located at 8097 Highway 65 in Spring Lake Park, about 12 miles north of Minneapolis. Caribou Coffee anchors the fully occupied property, which was built in 2005. Jared Shapiro, Craig Fuller, Erin Patton and Scott Wiles of Marcus & Millichap marketed the building on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. An undisclosed buyer purchased the asset at 98 percent of the list price.