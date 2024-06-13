Thursday, June 13, 2024
Built in 2018, the Holiday Inn Express & Suites is situated on a 5.7-acre site at 11509 Red Run Blvd. in Owings Mills, Md.
AcquisitionsHospitalityMarylandSoutheast

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $10.2M Sale of Holiday Inn Express Hotel in Metro Baltimore

by John Nelson

OWINGS MILLS, MD. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $10.2 million sale of an 86-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites hotel in Owings Mills, a northwest suburb of Baltimore.

Jack Davis, Gordon Allred, Joce Messinger, Karianne Cibello, Zachary Walsh and Andy Patel of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties requested anonymity. Brian Hosey served as Marcus & Millichaps’ broker of record in Maryland for the deal.

Built in 2018, the Holiday Inn Express is situated on a 5.7-acre site at 11509 Red Run Blvd. off I-795. The hotel features a fitness center, business center and meeting and banquet facilities.

