Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $10.2M Sale of Industrial Facility in Lombard, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

LOMBARD, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $10.2 million sale of Oak Creek Center in Lombard, a western suburb of Chicago. The 79,462-square-foot industrial facility is located on Oak Creek Drive. Tenants include Home Depot and Kia Motors. Peter Doughty of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor. He also secured and represented the buyer, a private investor. Frank Montalto and Dean Giannakopoulos of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer.