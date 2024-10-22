Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $10.5M Sale of Retail Strip Center in Vernon Hills, Illinois

VERNON HILLS, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $10.5 million sale of Hawthorn Village Commons in the Chicago suburb of Vernon Hills. The 51,815-square-foot retail strip center was built in 1981. Tenants include Hobby Lobby, Dollar Tree, Panda Express, Wendy’s and Subway. Adrian Mendoza, Sean Sharko and Austin Weisenbeck of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a privately held Chicagoland investment group, and procured the buyer, a local investor completing a 1031 exchange. Steven Weinstock, broker of record in Illinois, assisted in closing the transaction.