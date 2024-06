MONROE, LA.— Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $10.5 million sale of The Plaza One Shopping Center, a retail center located at 2810 Louisville Ave. in Monroe.

Super 1 Foods anchors the property, which totals 96,765 square feet. The center was fully leased at the time of sale.

Zach Taylor and Philip Levy of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a Texas-based private investor, in the transaction. Steve Greer assisted in closing the sale as the Louisiana broker of record.