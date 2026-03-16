Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $11.1M Sale of Copper Creek Apartments in Tucson

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of Copper Creek, a 99-unit multifamily property in Tucson. A limited liability company sold the asset to a limited liability company for $11.1 million, or $111,869 per unit. Clint Wadlund and Hamid Panahi of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

Built in 1973, Copper Creek offers 99 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in traditional and townhome-style options. Units feature fully equipped kitchens with frost-free refrigerators, stoves and dishwashers; ample closet space; windows with sunscreens; wood-style vinyl plank flooring in living areas; ceramic tile in wet areas; and carpet in bedrooms. Select units include a yard, washers/dryers and/or washer/dryer connections. Community amenities include a swimming pool, fully equipped fitness center, basketball courts, clubhouse with a Wi-Fi business center, playground, barbecue areas and laundry facilities.