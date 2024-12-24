Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Pictured is the Honore Storage facility at 3215 W. Lawrence Ave.
Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $11.2M Sale of Self-Storage Portfolio in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $11.2 million sale of a two-property self-storage portfolio in Chicago. Jeffrey Herrmann and Sean Delaney of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Honore Holdings, and procured the buyer, Storage Post. The portfolio includes two Honore Storage locations at 3215 W. Lawrence Ave. and 5145 N. Clark St. The properties total 50,858 rentable square feet. The Lawrence Avenue facility features 313 climate-controlled units and 95 non-climate-controlled units, while the Clark Street facility includes 108 climate-controlled units and 239 non-climate-controlled units.

