Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $11.3M Sale of Central New Jersey Retail Property

by Taylor Williams

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $11.3 million sale of Village Square Plaza, a 53,077-square-foot retail property located in the Central New Jersey community of Lawrenceville. First Bank anchors the property, which was built on a 7.7-acre site in 1990 and was 97 percent leased at the time of sale. Additional tenants include Kumon, Eastern Dental and Princeton Brain & Spine. Alan Cafiero and Brent Hyldahl of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.  

