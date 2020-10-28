REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $11.7M Sale of Shopping Center in Ruston, Louisiana

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Louisiana, Retail, Southeast

Ruston Marketplace was leased to eight tenants at the time of sale, including Hobby Lobby, TJ Maxx, Ulta, Five Below and Rack Room Shoes.

RUSTON, LA. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $11.7 million sale of Ruston Marketplace, a 94,000-square-foot retail center in Ruston. The property was leased to eight tenants at the time of sale, including Hobby Lobby, T.J. Maxx, Ulta Beauty, Five Below and Rack Room Shoes. The seller, Hutton, delivered the asset in June 2019. The property is located at 1208 Woodward Ave., two miles north of downtown Ruston and adjacent to Interstate 20. Zach Taylor of Marcus & Millichap’s Taylor McMinn Retail Group represented the seller in the transaction. Brian Munn of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer, George Snelling.

“We sourced a private 1031 exchange buyer who was trading out of self-storage,” says Taylor about Snelling. “We have seen a notable trend of multifamily, industrial and self-storage sellers trading into retail to achieve a higher return.”

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
29
Webinar: Seniors Housing Market Valuation — Is the Pandemic a Disruption or Start of a Fundamental Shift?
Nov
9
Webinar: Las Vegas Multifamily Outlook — How is the Vegas Apartment Sector Responding to the Pandemic?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  