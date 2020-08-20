REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $12.1M Sale of Two-Tenant Retail Property in Overland Park, Kansas

Sprouts Farmers Market and Crowley Furniture occupy the 56,837-square-foot retail building at 6821 W. 135th St. in Overland Park, Kan.

OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a retail property located at 6821 W. 135th St. in Overland Park. A private Overland Park-based developer sold the asset to an out-of-state family trust for $12.1 million.

Sprouts Farmers Market and Crowley Furniture occupy the 56,837-square-foot Class A property that was built in 2009. The building is located within Corbin Park, a 1.1 million-square-foot mixed-use development.

Ryan Bowlby and Drew Isaac of Marcus & Millichap, in coordination with Colby Haugness of Marcus & Millichap as Kansas broker of record, represented the seller, while Bowlby and Isaac also sourced the buyer in the deal.

