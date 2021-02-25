REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $12.6M Sale of Two Multifamily Assets in Suburban Minneapolis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

Pictured is Sterling Square Apartments in Brooklyn Center.

BROOKLYN CENTER AND BROOKLYN PARK, MINN. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of two multifamily properties in suburban Minneapolis for $12.6 million. Built in the late 1960s, West Broadway Apartments in Brooklyn Park includes 59 units. Monthly rents range from $850 to $1,673. Sterling Square Apartments in Brooklyn Center features 54 units across four buildings. Units average 820 square feet and monthly rents range from $860 to $1,665. Abe Roberts of Marcus & Millichap marketed the properties on behalf of the seller and procured the buyer, a national investor.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  