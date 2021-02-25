Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $12.6M Sale of Two Multifamily Assets in Suburban Minneapolis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

Pictured is Sterling Square Apartments in Brooklyn Center.

BROOKLYN CENTER AND BROOKLYN PARK, MINN. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of two multifamily properties in suburban Minneapolis for $12.6 million. Built in the late 1960s, West Broadway Apartments in Brooklyn Park includes 59 units. Monthly rents range from $850 to $1,673. Sterling Square Apartments in Brooklyn Center features 54 units across four buildings. Units average 820 square feet and monthly rents range from $860 to $1,665. Abe Roberts of Marcus & Millichap marketed the properties on behalf of the seller and procured the buyer, a national investor.