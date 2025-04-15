Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $12.9M Sale of AVID Hotel in Summerville, South Carolina

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $12.9 million sale of AVID Summerville, a 95-room hotel located at 301 Holiday Drive in Summerville, roughly 23 miles from Charleston. The AVID hotel, which opened in 2021 off I-26, includes a 24-hour gym, 24-hour market with grab-and-go breakfast items and complimentary Wi-Fi.

Jack Davis, Sam Gardner, Chase Dewese, Chris Gomes, Skyler Cooper, Joce Messinger and Allan Miller of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the transaction. Davis, Messinger and Dewese also procured the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.