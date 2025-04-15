Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Located off I-26 near Charleston, the AVID Summerville hotel opened in 2021.
AcquisitionsHospitalitySouth CarolinaSoutheast

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $12.9M Sale of AVID Hotel in Summerville, South Carolina

by John Nelson

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $12.9 million sale of AVID Summerville, a 95-room hotel located at 301 Holiday Drive in Summerville, roughly 23 miles from Charleston. The AVID hotel, which opened in 2021 off I-26, includes a 24-hour gym, 24-hour market with grab-and-go breakfast items and complimentary Wi-Fi.

Jack Davis, Sam Gardner, Chase Dewese, Chris Gomes, Skyler Cooper, Joce Messinger and Allan Miller of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the transaction. Davis, Messinger and Dewese also procured the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.

You may also like

Sam’s Club to Remodel All 600 Stores

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 396-Unit Averly...

BWE Secures $22.3M Construction Financing for Mixed-Income Housing...

Hoffman & Associates Signs Four New Restaurants to...

JLL Brokers Sale of 297,640 SF Cold Storage...

Greysteel Arranges Sale of 116-Unit Candle Chase Apartments...

JLL Arranges $235M Loan for Refinancing of Long...

Bolour Associates Acquires Retail Center in Los Angeles’...

CBRE Brokers $6.3M Sale of Office Building in...