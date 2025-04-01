Tuesday, April 1, 2025
Hurstbourne Heights in Louisville was delivered in 2019.
AcquisitionsKentuckyMultifamilySoutheast

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $13.4M Sale of Hurstbourne Heights Apartments in Louisville

by John Nelson

LOUISVILLE, KY. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $13.4 million sale of Hurstbourne Heights, an 84-unit apartment community located at 7603 Downs Farm Way in Louisville. Situated on 6.8 acres in the city’s Highview neighborhood, Hurstbourne Heights was delivered in 2019 and features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a dog park and walking trail.

The buyer, a South Carolina-based investor, assumed a HUD-insured loan as part of the transaction. Aaron Johnson and David Badgett of Marcus & Millichap’s Louisville office represented the seller, a locally based developer, and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties requested anonymity.

