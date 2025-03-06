Thursday, March 6, 2025
The five-story hotel was built in 1991 and features 7,800 square feet of meeting space, an onsite restaurant, business center, fitness center and an outdoor pool.
Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $13.5M Sale of Holiday Inn Melbourne Viera Hotel on Florida’s Space Coast

by John Nelson

MELBOURNE, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $13.5 million sale of Holiday Inn Melbourne Viera, a 128-room hotel located off I-95 in Melbourne, a city on Florida’s Space Coast. Situated on 7.2 acres near the USSSA Space Coast Sports Complex and Patrick Space Force Base, the five-story hotel was built in 1991 and features 7,800 square feet of meeting space, an onsite restaurant, business center, fitness center and an outdoor pool.

Robert Hunter and Leo Reilly of Marcus & Millichap’s Fort Lauderdale office represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties requested anonymity.

