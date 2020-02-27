Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $14.2M Sale of Hotel, Apartment Property in Central Florida

Amenities at Remington Inn & Suites include a pool, business center, complimentary newspapers and a playground.

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $14.2 million sale of Remington Inn & Suites, a mixed-use property featuring 180 hotel rooms and 216 apartment units in Altamonte Springs. The one-bedroom apartment units are available to rent on a short-term basis, starting at $273 per week or $950 per month. Amenities include a pool, business center, complimentary newspapers and a playground. The property is situated at 450 Douglas Ave., 10 miles north of downtown Orlando. David Greenberg and Gabriel Shamay of Marcus & Millichap represented and procured the undisclosed buyer in the transaction. The undisclosed seller has owned the property since 1983.