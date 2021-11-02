REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $14.2M Sale of Oakridge Business Park One in Redmond, Washington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Washington, Western

Located at 17965 NE 65th St. in Redmond, Wash., Oakridge Business Park One features 41,900 square feet of industrial space.

REDMOND, WASH. — The Leibsohn Group of Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Oakridge Business Park One, an industrial property in Redmond. A local investor acquired the property from an undisclosed seller for $14.2 million.

Located at 17965 NE 65th St., Oakridge Business Park One features 41,900 square feet of industrial space. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased to a single tenant on a long-term lease. The buyer plans to eventually redevelop the asset.

Brian Leibsohn and Raymond Vara of The Leibsohn Group in Marcus & Millichap’s Seattle office represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

