Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $14.2M Sale of Oakridge Business Park One in Redmond, Washington
REDMOND, WASH. — The Leibsohn Group of Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Oakridge Business Park One, an industrial property in Redmond. A local investor acquired the property from an undisclosed seller for $14.2 million.
Located at 17965 NE 65th St., Oakridge Business Park One features 41,900 square feet of industrial space. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased to a single tenant on a long-term lease. The buyer plans to eventually redevelop the asset.
Brian Leibsohn and Raymond Vara of The Leibsohn Group in Marcus & Millichap’s Seattle office represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.
