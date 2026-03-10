Tuesday, March 10, 2026
Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $14.3M Sale of Shopping Center in Rocky Hill, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

ROCKY HILL, CONN. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $14.3 million sale of Big Y Plaza, a 60,497-square-foot shopping center in Rocky Hill, located south of Hartford. Built on 14 acres in 1988, the center was fully leased at the time of sale to the namesake grocer and Wells Fargo. Joseph French Jr., Jeffrey Stearney and John Krueger of Marcus & Millichap represented the Connecticut-based seller in the transaction and procured the buyer, a New York-based investor. Both parties requested anonymity.

